Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

HNNMY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 145,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

