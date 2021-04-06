Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

