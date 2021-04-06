Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.72% of Berkeley Lights worth $41,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $275,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,003 shares of company stock valued at $43,033,515.

BLI stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

