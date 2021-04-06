Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,086 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $51.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,003 shares of company stock valued at $43,033,515.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

