Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 61,039 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

