Berry Data Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Berry Data has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $7.15 or 0.00012414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00116213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.00761337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,972.43 or 0.98930160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016984 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

