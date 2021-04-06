Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

ATVI traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.65. 72,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

