Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,595,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,433,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 131,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,946. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.