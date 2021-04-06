Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,585 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 2.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.