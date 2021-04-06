Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $190.32. The company had a trading volume of 204,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,521. The company has a market cap of $345.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $94.52 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

