Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys Shares of 50,521 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

ACWX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

