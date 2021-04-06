Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.