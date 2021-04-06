Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $2.39 Million in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF accounts for 2.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,400. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

