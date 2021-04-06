Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $3.65 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Visa makes up approximately 3.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.42. The company had a trading volume of 75,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,223. The company has a market cap of $426.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

