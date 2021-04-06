Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $5.14 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. 4,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,093. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.