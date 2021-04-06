Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $7.62 Million in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.16. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,472. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

