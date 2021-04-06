Beta Wealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II comprises 1.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 573,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000.

PML traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 108,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

