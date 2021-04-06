Beta Wealth Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. The Blackstone Group makes up about 4.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,606,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

