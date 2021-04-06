Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,854 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,456 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

