Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,195 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned about 1.52% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares during the period.

JEPI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $58.39.

