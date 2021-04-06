Bezant (BZNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,491.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 42% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $10,491.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 65.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00057719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00670536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00075997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.