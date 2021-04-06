BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 292,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,508,556 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 36.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,039,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BGC Partners by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,756,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

