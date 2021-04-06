BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,839,292 shares.The stock last traded at $59.26 and had previously closed at $59.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

