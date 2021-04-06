BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $563,654.74 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $563,654.74 and approximately $94,329.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.72 or 0.00664940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

