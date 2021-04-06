BIDR Reaches Market Cap of $6.13 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $22.61 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00073519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00287355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00104862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.14 or 0.00751076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,082.23 or 1.00022748 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.