Bigbom (BBO) Market Cap Tops $284,519.56

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Bigbom has a total market cap of $284,519.56 and approximately $116,740.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bigbom has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00060069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00657003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

