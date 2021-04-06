BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 3%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) dropped 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 1,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,590,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,852,882 shares of company stock valued at $110,478,938 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $1,714,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

