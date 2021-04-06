BIKI Price Hits $0.0462 on Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and $1.19 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

