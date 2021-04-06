Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 15,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81.

NYSE BILL traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.26. 807,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,475. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion and a PE ratio of -292.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,409,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

