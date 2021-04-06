Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Shares of BIIB opened at $277.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

