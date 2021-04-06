BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $104.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $104.00 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioNTech by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 209,835 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BioNTech by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

