BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 154.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 144.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of BTAI opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

