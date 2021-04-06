Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.77

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.77 and traded as high as C$9.06. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.03, with a volume of 108,273 shares.

BDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$478.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.77.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

