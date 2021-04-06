Bit-Z Token Price Up 116% Over Last Week (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.00661077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About Bit-Z Token

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

