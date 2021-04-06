BitBall (BTB) Price Up 58.8% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. BitBall has a market cap of $4.85 million and $1.08 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,030.82 or 0.99865057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00099673 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

