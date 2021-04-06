Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $80.98 or 0.00140679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $36.44 million and $602,431.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

