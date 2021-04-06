Bitcloud (BTDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,257.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $3,257.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,082.99 or 0.99563214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.98 or 0.00478215 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.00833713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.00325422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00099410 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004303 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,207,277 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.