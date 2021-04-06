bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Tops $4.22 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $68.17 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00285314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00106080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00755772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012044 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

