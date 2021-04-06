BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $15,776.43 and approximately $117.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.67 or 0.00464970 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

