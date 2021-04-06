Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.32 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $6,989.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

