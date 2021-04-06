Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches One Day Volume of $350.15 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $571.16 million and $350.15 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $30.75 or 0.00052713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,339.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.45 or 0.01156091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00455676 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.