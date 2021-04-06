Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.69 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $12.43 billion and $5.69 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $664.93 or 0.01141927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,229.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.01 or 0.00443090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,700,956 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.