Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $187.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $40,887.83 and approximately $187.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035905 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 523.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001495 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.