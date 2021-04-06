Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.34 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $7.34 million and $160,642.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 167.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

