Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 185% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 185% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $238,604.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00017005 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.41 or 0.00372307 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002276 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

