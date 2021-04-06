Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $182.00

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a total market capitalization of $121,146.48 and approximately $182.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00074391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00060102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00275248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,377,784 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

