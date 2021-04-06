Bitcoin Gold Price Up 124.6% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 58% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 124.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $84.75 or 0.00145848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.78 or 0.00326586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00113473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

