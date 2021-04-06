Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $370.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $121,573.49 and approximately $370.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 69.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

