Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $953.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.91 million and $953.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00328332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00158741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00122245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

