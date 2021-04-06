Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Tops $2.09

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars.

